Macomb County asks residents to report spongy moth egg masses by Nov. 15

Macomb County residents are being asked to check their property this fall for spongy moth egg masses and to submit the location, along with photos, to local officials if they find any. The goal is to detect and head off an infestation of the invasive insect next year, county officials said.

Residents should report sightings by Nov. 15, either online or by calling the Macomb County MSU Extension office at 586-469-6432.

The egg masses are light brown, teardrop-shaped and about 1 to 2 inches long, county officials said. They are usually found on tree trunks and branches but can also form on outdoor furniture, fences or homes. Michigan State University's website has pictures of a typical egg mass.

Spongy moths are an invasive species in Michigan. In this photo, adult moths are laying egg masses on a tree. Macomb County, Michigan

Spongy moths, formerly known as gypsy moths, are an invasive insect that can damage trees and create nuisances for residents, county officials said. The insects have few natural predators in the U.S. In the caterpillar stage, they can strip healthy trees of their leaves, and repeated infestations will weaken or kill a tree.

Removing egg masses before they hatch into caterpillars is "one of the most effective steps homeowners can take" to reduce local populations, county officials said.