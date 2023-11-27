Macomb County partners with elementary school to paint snowplow

The county partnered with Utica Community Schools and Collins Elementary School to paint one of the trucks. Officials unveiled the design on Monday, Nov. 27. Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One of Macomb County's snow plow trucks has received a makeover thanks to a group of students.

The county partnered with Utica Community Schools and Collins Elementary School to paint one of the snowplows. Officials unveiled the design on Monday, Nov. 27.

The design was selected by Macomb County officials and the Department of Roads (MCDR) after 24 sixth graders submitted artwork.

It is the second snow plow designed in the department's Paint the Plow program. MCDR previously partnered with Switzer Elementary School to paint the first snowplow, which is in operation.

The newly designed truck will be in operation this winter.

"Our team is impressed by the creativity and talent of the students at Collins Elementary School and our road crews look forward to putting the plow to work," MCDR Director Bryan Santo said in a statement. "The Paint the Plow program serves as a friendly reminder to the motoring public to stay safe and steer clear of the plows during winter weather operations."

The department says it has more than 100 snowplows, salt trucks, and graders with more than 100 workers.

Schools and teachers interested in participating in MCDR's annual Paint the Plow program can contact MCDR at 586-463-8671 or geninfo@rcmcweb.org for additional information.

"We appreciate this partnership with the Macomb County Department of Roads. Our elementary art teachers create a strong foundation that inspires students. This project enhances this goal in a way that engages students in a creative and fun way to instill that life-long love of art. I also want to congratulate Mrs. Lehrer, Peyton, and the Collins sixth graders for their work," said school Superintendent Robert Monroe in a statement