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Macomb County man sentenced for assaulting his 77-year-old grandmother

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Macomb County man is heading to prison for assaulting his 77-year-old grandmother, prosecutors said. 

Jordan Ellington, 34, of Clinton Township, was convicted in May 2026 of assault with a dangerous weapon in the attack on his grandmother. 

The assault occurred in March 2025, when prosecutors say Ellington put a belt around his grandmother's neck and threatened her, saying that "next time" he would tighten the belt more. 

On Wednesday, Ellington was sentenced to one and a half to four years in prison after Macomb County prosecutors argued for a stronger recommended sentencing. Ellington's original sentencing guidelines ranged from 2 to 17 months. 

"Today's sentence sends a clear message that violence against senior citizens will not be tolerated in Macomb County," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "I commend Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sahlaney for presenting a strong recommendation to exceed the sentencing guidelines, and I appreciate the Court for recognizing the seriousness of this felonious assault committed against the defendant's own grandmother.  

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.   

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