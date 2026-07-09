A Macomb County man is heading to prison for assaulting his 77-year-old grandmother, prosecutors said.

Jordan Ellington, 34, of Clinton Township, was convicted in May 2026 of assault with a dangerous weapon in the attack on his grandmother.

The assault occurred in March 2025, when prosecutors say Ellington put a belt around his grandmother's neck and threatened her, saying that "next time" he would tighten the belt more.

On Wednesday, Ellington was sentenced to one and a half to four years in prison after Macomb County prosecutors argued for a stronger recommended sentencing. Ellington's original sentencing guidelines ranged from 2 to 17 months.

"Today's sentence sends a clear message that violence against senior citizens will not be tolerated in Macomb County," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "I commend Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sahlaney for presenting a strong recommendation to exceed the sentencing guidelines, and I appreciate the Court for recognizing the seriousness of this felonious assault committed against the defendant's own grandmother.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.