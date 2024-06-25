Video shows Macomb County deputies rescuing boaters on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County deputies rescued four boaters from a capsized boat on the choppy waters of Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division responded around 3:04 p.m. Sunday to a report of a capsized boat on Lake St. Clair, about one mile east of the mouth of the Clinton River.

When two sheriff's office patrol boats arrived, they found four boaters wearing life jackets and hanging onto the vessel. Officials navigated choppy waters to rescue the four boaters, who said they were spending the afternoon fishing before the rough waters sent waves over the gunwale. Water began entering compartments and would not drain, causing the boat to flip.

The boaters had put on life jackets before leaving the boat launch, the sheriff's office said.

"This group of boaters made the best decision possible when they chose to wear life jackets on their outing," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a statement. "I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our Marine Division rescuing these individuals and ensuring they made it safely back to shore."

The sheriff's office recommends boaters perform a virtual safety check on their boats to ensure they are water-ready.