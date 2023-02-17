Macomb County correctional officer arraigned after bringing contraband into prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An officer at the Macomb County Correctional facility was arraigned Thursday in connection with bringing contraband into the prison.

Miguel Priest, 23, has been charged with misconduct in office, a five-year felony, and bringing contraband into a prison, also a five-year felony.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Sept. 25, Priest arrived at the facility, and during his search as he entered, another officer noticed that some of his snack packages looked abnormal.

After searching the packages, cell phones and drugs were found.

"To have a corrections officer bring contraband into a prison is a huge security risk to life in the prison and public safety. Officers are there to keep the peace, order, and control of the prison and contraband risks the safety and security of the facility," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

He was given a $50,000 bond and the conditions of the bond include no consumption of drugs or alcohol.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 16, and his preliminary exam is scheduled for March 23.