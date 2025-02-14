Man arrested by Macomb Co. authorities investigating tip of child sex abuse material

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody after Macomb County authorities served a search warrant in a child sexually abusive material possession investigation.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Friday, citing the efforts of the Sheriff's Enforcement Team and the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE) Detectives in the case.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident; he remains at the Macomb County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed, officers said.

The press release explained that a search warrant was served on Sunny Brook Lake in Richmond after the MACE Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the suspect uploaded numerous child sexually abusive material videos and images. Officers seized two laptop computers and two cell phones at the home where he was found.

"All digital evidence is currently under forensic review," the press release said.