Macomb County outlines "ambitious" $100 million 2027 road construction season

Drivers across Macomb County can expect to see more orange barrels next year as county road officials prepare for what they're calling an ambitious 2027 construction season.

During Wednesday's State of Macomb County Roads presentation, officials outlined more than $100 million in planned road, bridge and traffic improvement projects while also highlighting major work completed throughout 2026.

Among the projects expected to move forward next year are improvements to 10 Mile Road, Hayes and Kelly, in Eastpointe and Roseville; a five-mile resurfacing project on Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township; reconstruction work on Joy Boulevard; and bridge work on 21 Mile Road and North River Road.

"We're talking over $100 million. We're going to be applying towards road improvement projects and traffic improvements here in Macomb County," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

For residents like Mersades Burns, some of those projects can't come soon enough.

"My tire got busted driving down that road, so it's been out for a good month now," Burns said while discussing conditions on Joy Boulevard.

She welcomed news that the roadway is expected to receive attention next year.

"Good. I'm glad it's getting fixed because that road is horrible and it's been horrible for a very long time," Burns said.

County leaders say the planned work follows a busy 2026 construction season. According to officials, more than $119 million in road, bridge and traffic improvements were completed this year, including projects along Mound Road, Dequindre Road and Metro Parkway.

Hackel said maintaining the county's transportation system is a significant undertaking. The county road system includes roughly 1,700 miles of roads, 226 bridges and more than 800 culverts.

"Right now, we see that about 52% of the roads are in good or fair condition. That's always a good thing to hear. But the bigger challenge we have is what's not in that good or fair condition," Hackel said. "It's the poor condition roads that we're talking about."

Hackel said nearly half of the county's roadway system still needs work.

"Forty-eight percent of the roads need work," he said.

While county leaders praised additional road funding approved by the state, they acknowledged there remains a substantial gap between available funding and the amount of work needed.

Officials estimate it would take approximately $2.5 billion to address all current road repair needs within the county road system.

"We can't fix a road, a bridge or a culvert unless they fix the funding," Hackel said.

In addition to major corridor projects, officials said they plan to invest more in neighborhood roads and pavement preservation efforts aimed at keeping roads in good condition longer.

County leaders say those investments, combined with new state funding, should gradually improve road conditions in the coming years. For now, they say drivers should expect construction to remain a common sight throughout Macomb County as work continues on one of Michigan's largest county road systems.