Macomb Community College offers free tuition to students

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Going to college will cost much less for people planning to attend in Macomb County.

The school has launched a free tuition program.

College debt is something many students worry about. Jim Sawyer, president of Macomb Community College, says tuition worries keep some students from attending college.

"We know for many of our students the financial burden is what prevents them from coming to college in the first place. And for those students who are here, sometimes they can't take as many classes as they'd like," said Sawyer.

At Macomb Community College, that doesn't have to be a worry anymore. The college is offering free tuition for students with family incomes of $70,000 or less and assets of $50,000 or less.

The program is called Macomb Tuition Advantage. It's open to those already attending the college or those who plan to start in the fall of 2023 and are pursuing an associate's degree.

"Macomb Community College has been an indispensable community resource for almost 70 years," Sawyer said. "We really pride ourselves on providing that access to education for all of our community residents. So we're really proud to be able to offer this program, and we really see it helping people not only with their own economic prosperity but really prosperity for the entire community. We know it's very important to have people earning degrees in order to attract business to our community."

Students in the program must be enrolled full-time and maintain a 2.0 grade point average. The program is renewable for up to three academic years. And you don't have to live in Macomb County to take advantage of the program.