Seasonal Mackinac Island worker arrested in Texas on child sexually abusive material charges

A seasonal worker on Mackinac Island was arrested by Michigan State Police after an investigation began into child sexually abusive material.

Morgan Charles Mitchell, 24, of Dalhart, Texas, was arraigned Aug. 17 in 92nd District Court of Mackinac County on five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person, the Michigan State Police said.

At the time that a tip was received, Mitchell was working as a seasonal employee on Mackinac Island, troopers said. The tip that he may have accessed and shared illicit content via the internet led to an investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search warrant was served at his residence on Mackinac Island and digital evidence was seized, troopers said.

After the search took place, Mitchell left Mackinac Island and returned to Texas.

Michigan authorities worked with Texas law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest him. He waived extradition and was brought back to Michigan.

State police said they were assisted by the Mackinac County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Michigan, along with the Dalhart Police Department and the Moore County Sheriff's Department in Texas.