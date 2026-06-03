Mackinac Island voters to decide Mackinac Island's authority over ferry add-on fees after costs rose from $34 to $51

Mackinac Island voters will have the opportunity to give their city council more authority over ferry transportation fees to and from their Michigan island community.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 304 into law on Wednesday, a step that expands duties under the Mackinac Island city charter to "all aspects of ferry service" rather than just the basic transportation rate.

The new authority includes a review of early or priority boarding fees, vehicle parking fees and baggage fees.

The bill has been in the works for almost a year. The next step is for Mackinac Island voters to vote on the pending change to their city charter.

Mackinac Island's city charter is unique in the state in that all changes to its rules must go through the Michigan Legislature.

"Mackinac Island is a treasure for our entire state, and this legislation is critical to helping ensure our residents and visitors maintain affordable transportation to the island," said state Senator John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs. "In the Straits of Mackinac, the ferries are the roads."

There are only two ferry services providing transportation to the island: Shepler's Ferry and Arnold Transit Company. They became part of a mutual parent company in 2024.

After Mackinac Island city officials denied a request from the ferry services for a $2 fare increase, the companies responded by increasing add-on costs, such as parking, baggage and bicycle transport. Residents and visitors explained to state officials that the total cost of passage to Mackinac Island has increased from $34 to $51 as a result.

"For more than a year, we have worked with Straits Area stakeholders, tourism leaders, and community partners to address a growing challenge facing our region. Throughout that process, many options were carefully considered," said state Representative Parker Fairbairn, R-Harbor Springs. "Ultimately, it became clear that this was the only viable path to protect affordable and reliable access to one of Michigan's most important tourism destinations."