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Mackinac Bridge closed for hours early Wednesday after crash with multiple injuries

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The Mackinac Bridge connecting Michigan's two peninsulas via Interstate 75 was closed for hours in both directions after a serious crash early on Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. All lanes of the bridge reopened to traffic shortly before 8 a.m.

The Michigan State Police said the two vehicles involved in the crash were southbound on the bridge when one rear-ended the other. 

Multiple people were injured, including two who have serious injuries, troopers said. 

The Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Mackinac Bridge Authority and other agencies. 

Michigan Department of Transportation reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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