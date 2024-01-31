Oakland County detective testifies about locating Jennifer and James Crumbley after charges were issued

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues with the fifth day of testimony on Wednesday.

David Hendrick, a former detective sergeant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the second person to testify on Wednesday. At the time of the Oxford High School shooting, Hendrick worked with the Fugitive Apprehension Team.

He testified that he had helped solve several hundred cases involving fugitives.

In the days following the shooting, Hendrick was tasked with finding James and Jennifer Crumbley.

He checked addresses for family and friends, checked local hotels and started looking for their vehicles.

One vehicle was located at an extended-stay hotel in Auburn Hills on Dec. 3.

Authorities responded to the hotel and set up surveillance, but they had determined the parents left, and neither had returned to get the vehicle.

Multiple agencies were assisting in actively looking for James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Later that evening, their other vehicle had been located in Detroit. At this point, charges had already been issued for both parents.

Detectives went to 1111 Bellevue St. at about 11 p.m., and Detroit police blocked the vehicle so it couldn't get in or out of the parking lot.

Authorities searched the building, and Jennifer and James Crumbley were found at about 1 a.m. in a studio that one of the mother's friends had in the industrial building.

Hendrick and two other officers then took the parents to the sheriff's office.

Before Hendrick, Sam Marzban, a lieutenant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and commander of the Pontiac Detective Bureau, testified and said that the mother wasn't happy about turning her phone over to the authorities and had said, "Lives were lost today, and he's going to have to suffer."

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students and injured seven other people.

Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole.