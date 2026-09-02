Lodge Freeway shut down near Livernois as a result of motorcycle-truck crash

A motorcycle and semi-truck crashed early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit, resulting in a closure of the freeway during the morning rush.

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of M-10 near Livernois Avenue, the Michigan State Police said.

The lanes remained closed at 8:42 a.m. All traffic was diverted off the freeway at Livernois, and state police urged motorists to take an alternate route. MDOT suggested detours of McNichols Road eastbound to Linwood southbound and then back on M-10, with delays of up to an hour reported shortly before 8 a.m.

The condition of the motorcycle rider was not immediately available.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

Additional details will be provided on air and online as they are available.