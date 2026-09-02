Watch CBS News
Local News

Lodge Freeway shut down near Livernois as a result of motorcycle-truck crash

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A motorcycle and semi-truck crashed early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit, resulting in a closure of the freeway during the morning rush. 

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of M-10 near Livernois Avenue, the Michigan State Police said

The lanes remained closed at 8:42 a.m. All traffic was diverted off the freeway at Livernois, and state police urged motorists to take an alternate route. MDOT suggested detours of McNichols Road eastbound to Linwood southbound and then back on M-10, with delays of up to an hour reported shortly before 8 a.m. 

The condition of the motorcycle rider was not immediately available. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

Additional details will be provided on air and online as they are available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue