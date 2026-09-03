Livonia warns residents about new aggressive mosquito species

Livonia is warning residents about a species of mosquitoes that is new to Michigan and is active during the day.

The City of Livonia and the Wayne County Department of Health are monitoring the presence of the Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito.

This species is new to Michigan and is recognizable by its black-and-white striped body. Unlike most mosquitoes, it is active and bites during the day.

Aedes albopictus, otherwise known as the Asian tiger mosquito. Centers for Disease Control

The city is warning residents that the species is aggressive and can impact outdoor activities, especially during daytime hours.

According to the city, dry conditions can increase the presence of this mosquito since rain tends to wash away any larvae.

The city also warns residents that these mosquitoes can carry viruses such as West Nile, dengue, Zika and chikungunya, though the risk of disease in Michigan is low.

How you can help

The City of Livonia suggests dumping standing water from containers, gutters, flowerpots, birdbaths and toys weekly, and storing items indoors or covering them to prevent rainwater from collecting.

The city also suggests checking tires, buckets and tarps, which are common breeding spots. Additionally, wearing repellent and protective clothing when outdoors during the day can help prevent getting bitten.

The city recommends reporting unusual mosquito activity, especially aggressive daytime biting, to Wayne County Environmental Health at 734-727-7400.