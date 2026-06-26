Livonia Spree event returns for another year as police watch for potential teen takeover

The Livonia Spree is back again, but this year, event organizers wanted to boost security protocols.

A Livonia tradition since the '70s, the spree is adding new security this year, including metal detectors at entry points.

"The way they had the maze to come in, I think they set it up pretty good," said Mary Serecky, who grew up in Livonia.

The annual tradition is back, and thousands showed up. CBS News Detroit caught people enjoying rides, the food or simply making memories.

"I always love the elephant ear, just something nostalgic about it," said attendee Lauren Ceresnie.

Social media flyers have been promoting a potential teen takeover set for Saturday at the spree. This week, Livonia police said they would not tolerate it.

"I don't think it's really going to happen," said Brooklyn Calhoun.

"I think it's stupid. What's the point? We have fairs, they're fun, we don't need to take things over," Calhoun's friend said.

Several people said that they understand everyone wants to have fun and enjoy themselves, but everyone needs to step up so the event can remain a success.

"You can kind of get caught up in the carnival excitement; you feel like a kid yourself. But you have to remember you're still here to supervise your children, so you have to remember to do that," Crystal Thomas said.

Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 4 p.m. this weekend.