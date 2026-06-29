Livonia police shoot and kill homeowner during confrontation after fire

Livonia police shot and killed a 61-year-old man who they say raised a handgun at officers Sunday evening following a residential fire.

According to police, Livonia officers and firefighters responded to a home in the 20000 block of St. Francis Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday in response to reports of a residential explosion and fire.

After the first was extinguished, police searched the home and found no occupants inside. Police say they later found the homeowner in a neighbor's backyard with a handgun.

Police say they made several attempts to negotiate with the man, but he allegedly raised a handgun toward officers. An officer fired at the man, striking him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Per protocol, the Michigan State Police are currently investigating the shooting.