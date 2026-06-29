Watch CBS News
Crime

Livonia police shoot and kill homeowner during confrontation after fire

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Livonia police shot and killed a 61-year-old man who they say raised a handgun at officers Sunday evening following a residential fire. 

According to police, Livonia officers and firefighters responded to a home in the 20000 block of St. Francis Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday in response to reports of a residential explosion and fire. 

After the first was extinguished, police searched the home and found no occupants inside. Police say they later found the homeowner in a neighbor's backyard with a handgun. 

Police say they made several attempts to negotiate with the man, but he allegedly raised a handgun toward officers. An officer fired at the man, striking him. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No officers were injured in the shooting. 

Per protocol, the Michigan State Police are currently investigating the shooting. 

Jack Springgate contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue