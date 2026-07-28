Livonia man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

A Livonia man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Oakland County, officials said.

Jeremiah Michael Bishop, 31, is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. If convicted, Bishop faces up to 15 years in prison on each count.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office began investigating on June 18 after authorities say the child's grandfather reported sexual abuse allegations.

Detectives interviewed the girl's mother, who they say provided them with text messages allegedly sent by Bishop admitting to the abuse.

Authorities say the child also told detectives of several incidents of abuse.

Bishop was arrested at his mother's home on July 23 and was arraigned on July 24. He was given an $850,000 bond. If released on bond, Bishop must wear a GPS tether, authorities said.

"Anyone who preys on a child must be held fully accountable. We will do everything in our power to protect children and pursue justice for victims," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Bishop is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 7.