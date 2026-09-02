Lions hopeful Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Isiah Pacheco will return from injuries to play this season

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is hopeful that standout safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, along with backup running back Isiah Pacheco, will be healthy enough to play this season.

Holmes said on Wednesday that he did not want to share a timetable for each player's potential return.

Joseph played in just six games last season with a knee injury that has lingered and limited him to working out with the team's training staff this summer. He was All-Pro in 2024 and signed an $86 million, four-year deal before the 2025 season that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid safeties.

Branch tore his left Achilles tendon last December, and like Joseph, he works out with trainers while the team practices. He finished fifth in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and earned Pro Bowl recognition in his second season.

Pacheco was put on injured reserve Tuesday with a back injury, which added to a sprained knee ligament that he was also recovering from during training camp.

Detroit opens the season at home on Sept. 13 against New Orleans.

The Lions signed Pacheco to a $1.81 million, one-year contract as a free agent, planning for him to back up three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs after trading veteran David Montgomery to Houston.

Pacheco accounted for more than 3,000 yards of offense and scored 17 touchdowns over the previous three seasons and started in seven playoff games for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them win two Super Bowls. Injuries limited him to 20 regular season games the last two years.