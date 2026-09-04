Lingering power outages force another round of school closings for Friday

Widespread power outages in the Metro Detroit area led to a round of school closures for Friday.

The affected schools include those in Oakland County, where Rochester University will open at noon.

Thursday's severe weather arrived just as some districts were in afternoon dismissal times, sending some into emergency response mode.

They include Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Wayne County, which issued a "shelter in place" at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and kept students on campus until the tornado warning expired. Jefferson Schools in Monroe County also called back buses that were on their routes, ordering drivers to bring students to the nearest Jefferson school campus for shelter. All students were kept safe and taken home after the tornado warning for Monroe County expired, Jefferson school officials said.

See the list of Friday's school closures below: