Lightning strikes confirmed as cause of 2 wildfires burning in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says lightning strikes caused two wildfires that have been burning in the state's Upper Peninsula for over a week.

Investigators examining the Black River Fire, burning four miles south of Wakefield in Gogebic County, said they used burn patterns on a group of cedar trees and data showing nearby lightning strikes to confirm the blaze was caused by a lightning strike. As of Sunday, officials say it's 70% contained and has burned over 340 acres.

The DNR is asking people to stay away from the area where the Black River Fire is burning.

Evidence of charring high up the trunk of cedar trees struck by lightning, which the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said caused the Black River Fire in the state's Upper Peninsula. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The state agency said Wednesday that a lightning strike from storms between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 caused the Craig Lake Fire, burning north of Craig Lake State Park in Baraga County. As of Sunday, the blaze is 90% contained and has consumed over 600 acres.

According to officials, the area of the park that's north of Craig Lake and the Teddy Lake Yurt are closed through the end of October to keep the public safe while crews work to suppress the fire.

The cause of a third wildfire, the Ridge Fire, burning about 10 miles northwest of Marquette and north of the Dead River Basin, is still under investigation, the state agency said. It's 50% contained and has consumed 466 acres as of Sunday. People living along North Basin Drive have been encouraged to be ready to evacuate since Oct. 11.

The DNR said one of its pilots spotted the Ridge Fire and Craig Lake Fire on Oct. 9. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said crews responded to the Black River Fire during the morning of Oct. 11.