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Lenox Township man dies from injuries in Gratiot Avenue crash, deputies say

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One of the 10 people who were taken to area hospitals after a four-vehicle crash on Monday in Macomb County, Michigan, has died. 

Leonard Kudela, 72, of Lenox Township, died as a result of his injuries in the 12:40 p.m. crash on Gratiot Avenue near 30 Mile Road in Lenox Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. 

Gratiot Avenue was closed in both directions for about three hours after the crash while first responders and investigators handled on-site details.  

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is assisting with the investigation. 

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Kudela's family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said. 

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