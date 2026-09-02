Lenox Township man dies from injuries in Gratiot Avenue crash, deputies say

One of the 10 people who were taken to area hospitals after a four-vehicle crash on Monday in Macomb County, Michigan, has died.

Leonard Kudela, 72, of Lenox Township, died as a result of his injuries in the 12:40 p.m. crash on Gratiot Avenue near 30 Mile Road in Lenox Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

Gratiot Avenue was closed in both directions for about three hours after the crash while first responders and investigators handled on-site details.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is assisting with the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Kudela's family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.