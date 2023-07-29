Legal experts review first two days of Oxford High School shooter's Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Friday for the second day of a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.

A panel of legal experts joined CBS News Detroit on Friday to review the first two days of the Miller hearing.

The Miller hearing will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.