Metro Detroit church hosts community event to support youth: "We're here for you"

A Metro Detroit church is giving back to the youth. In an age of heightened peer pressures, such as teen takeovers, leaders tell CBS News Detroit that good old-fashioned fun is the way to bring all ages together.

"It's been a vision of mine and my late husband forever," said Divine Restoration Ministries Pastor Dr. Tenisia Evans.

Divine Restoration Ministries hosted a Legacy in Action Day on Saturday in the gym of Eastpointe High School in Eastpointe, Michigan. The church says its focus is showing up for communities, especially the future generation.

"So many things going on in the world right now and the youth has been the center of our focus," said Evans.

Evans says with the help of other church leaders and businesses, including AT&T, they were able to secure food, games and experiences for kids of all ages.

And when it comes to creating an event kids would actually like, Detroit teen Martrail Mullen says they were spot on.

"Kids, we like to move around and still have cardio, and while still having fun at my age, most churches don't do that," said Mullen.

Mullen says he has been invited to teen takeovers in the past. While he says he's never gone to one, he wishes kids would use their time more wisely.

"Kids my age, they are doing a lot of things," said Mullen.

That's why Evans says now is the time they open their arms to anyone in need of support.

"We're here. We're here for you and we want to pour back and let you know that if you need anything, come to us and we will be here as a resource," said Evans.