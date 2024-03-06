FDA says to throw away these 6 cinnamon products because they contain high levels of lead

Consumers should not purchase half a dozen ground cinnamon products sold by retailers including Family Dollar and Dollar Tree because they contain elevated levels of lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday in an public health alert.

The warning, which also urged folks to check their spice racks and throw out any of six items, comes after nationwide recalls of lead-tainted applesauce linked to 468 poisonings, mostly involving young children.

Amid the concern for lead toxicity in kids, the FDA initiated a targeted survey of ground cinnamon products from discount retail stores and analyzed the samples for lead and chromium. The agency found elevated levels of the metals in six brands:

La Fiesta, sold at La Superior and SuperMercados

Marcum, sold at Save A Lot

MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket

Swad, sold at Patel Brothers

Supreme Tradition, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

El Chilar, sold at La Joya Morelense

The FDA is recommending that the manufacturers of the products recall them, with the exception of MTCI cinnamon, as the agency has not been able to reach the company.

Most people do not have obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure, but prolonged exposure to the metals could be unsafe.

Exposure to lead in utero, infancy and early childhood can lead to harmful neurological effects like learning and behavior disabilities and lowered IQ, according to the regulator.