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Police investigate late-night shooting on I-94 in Macomb County

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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One person was taken to a hospital late Saturday night following a shooting on I-94 in Roseville, police said. 

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened around 11:32 p.m. Saturday along eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road. 

One victim was taken to a local hospital, but police say no injuries were reported. 

Police closed down eastbound I-94 between I-696 and 11 Mile Road while gathering evidence, but have since reopened all lanes of the freeway. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information on the shooting is asked to call MSP. 

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