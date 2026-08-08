Shelter-in-place order issued for part of a Detroit neighborhod after woman reportedly points gun at kids

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for part of Detroit's Greenfield neighborhood Saturday night after a woman reportedly pointed a gun at children, according to police.

Officials asked people in the area around the 19700 block of Asbury Park, on the city's west side, to stay inside their homes. A CBS News Detroit photojournalist at the scene saw several law enforcement vehicles, including at least two armored units, parked in the area, along with several emergency personnel.

According to a police spokesperson, the woman allegedly pointed the firearm at kids who weren't hers before going into a home in the area.

Commander Ian Severy with the Detroit Police Department said officers responded to the reported incident around 5:30 p.m.

"As officers arrived, their investigation determined that the subject was still inside the house and, as a result of that, we've enacted our barricaded gun person protocols," Severy said.

The officers have tried to make contact with the woman and resolve the incident peacefully, officials said. As of 10:10 p.m., they remain at the scene attempting to do so.

Several law enforcement personnel stand behind a Detroit Police Department vehicle on the 19700 block of Asbury Park on Aug. 8, 2026. CBS News Detroit

A nearby resident said the woman is a former Detroit police officer. CBS News Detroit has not yet been able to independently verify their claim.

The area where law enforcement personnel are is less than a mile away from Gorham Park and Pembroke Academy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.