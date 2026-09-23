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Lansing officers shot, killed armed suspect; Michigan State Police investigating

By
Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.
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Elle Meyers

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Police in Lansing, Michigan, shot and killed an armed suspect after a confrontation early Wednesday in the city.

Lansing police said they were called about 4:20 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of East Jolly Road on a report of a man, armed with a handgun, who was banging on doors and windows of homes in the neighborhood. After police arrived on the scene and confronted him, officers opened fire.

While Lansing police did not provide details on what led up to the shooting, they did confirm that the suspect is dead.

One of the nearby residents told CBS Detroit that neighbors heard the commotion at the time, adding that the area is usually quiet.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police, as is standard protocol by the local department. After that review, the findings will be presented to either the local prosecutor's office or the state attorney general's office for further review.

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