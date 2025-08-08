Livingston County organization seeks formal attire donations to help students dress for homecoming

A Livingston County nonprofit is seeking formalwear to help local teens shine with a touch of glamour.

LACASA works to address child and domestic abuse as well as serve victims of sexual assault, and is working to prepare for its twice-yearly pop-up boutique called Cinderella's Closet. The pop-up shop is open to high school teens preparing for the prom and homecoming seasons.

Livingston County students can shop the boutique September 11-14 and Sept. 18-21.

"A lot of the dresses we're looking for these days are things that would appeal to high schoolers," said Emile Rizk, a communications specialist with LACASA. "We're also looking for suits, any suits that you know young men would like and would fit them, and are in gentle used condition."

Stephanie Claver, who has shopped at Cinderella's Closet in the past with her daughter, tells CBS News Detroit it's really special to see kids try on clothes that make them feel swanky.

"Seeing those students get to try on different versions of themselves and see themselves as glamorous and beautiful was just really neat," said Claver.

Students are asked to bring their student IDs. Rizk said all the dresses and suits are $25; however, LACASA provides dress scholarships to help with the cost.

"The funds from these go to support LACASA directly. They support our youth empowerment programs… it also helps fund other outside events we have with youths," Rizk said.