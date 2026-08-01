Kroger responds after viral TikTok appears to show bugs near produce at store in Dearborn

A viral TikTok that has more than 400,000 views appears to show bugs all over the produce aisle at a Kroger in Dearborn, Michigan.

It's a video that'll make you wary of ever buying fruit again, and many who have seen it are understandably disgusted.

Chris from Detroit told CBS News Detroit, "It's unfortunate they need to do something about that. You can't be a multi-million dollar company and the food is like that. It's not cool, man."

CBS News Detroit has made multiple attempts to contact the woman who posted that video on Thursday. She has not yet responded, but our CBS News Confirmed team has determined that the footage appears authentic.

Jalen McCar from Detroit said, "Yeah, I'm happy I didn't buy no fruit in there. I feel like they need to clean up everything."

The supermarket chain responded to CBS News Detroit, saying, "We take these matters seriously. Food safety is a top priority for us. We are aware of the video, and have already partnered with professional pest control services while implementing enhanced preventative measures."

On Friday, CBS News Detroit went inside the Kroger and didn't see any creepy crawlers near the produce section, but heard from multiple people who said that even prior to the video, they had already decided to never buy produce at the supermarket ever again because of past experiences.

"A lot of bugs, flies, man. Just a lot of things that shouldn't be in that produce aisle. Don't anybody want bugs and flies," said Chris.

One woman told us off camera that the last time she was buying fruits and veggies at the Kroger, gnats were flying all over the produce.

"There was a lot of gnats. Like, as soon as you go to pick something up, the gnats just swarmed. They swarmed all around you," she said.

Even as Kroger told CBS News Detroit that they were aware of the viral video, the store remained open and busy Friday afternoon. But as the TikTok continues to rack up views and cyclosporiasis cases continue to soar in Michigan, there's definitely one big feeling of hesitancy around the fruits and veggies at this store.

"Even vegans don't wanna eat vegetables and stuff no more. It's crazy," said McCar.

Chris added, "People should just start growing their own fruits and vegetables. I would."

Even though the video was posted on Thursday, CBS News Detroit has not yet confirmed when it was recorded.