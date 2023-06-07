Kroger opens new fuel center in Clinton Township, gives loyalty members discount on gas

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Kroger Co. of Michigan opened a new fuel center in Clinton Township and is giving loyalty members discounts on gas to celebrate.

The new fuel center is at 41941 Garfield Road, next to the grocery store.

To celebrate, people who use their Kroger Loyalty Shopper's Card at the new fuel center from Thursday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11, will receive 20 cents off per gallon.

Customers must scan their loyalty card or use their alternate ID number at the pump. All customers with a loyalty shopper's card are able to take advantage of this discount.

"It's officially road trip season here in the great state of Michigan, and we are excited to offer a special discount at the pumps of our brand-new Kroger Fuel Center in Clinton Township for Michiganders hitting the roads this weekend for a summer trip," said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan.

In addition, customers can add existing fuel points they have on top of this discount.