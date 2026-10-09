Gaudreau scores twice in 4-goal 2nd period as Kraken beat Red Wings 6-3

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, Ben Myers had a goal and two assists and the Seattle Kraken had a four-goal second period in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves in Seattle's first regulation victory in Detroit.

The fans at Little Caesars Arena's chant of "Sell The Team! Sell The Team!" got louder and louder as the game drifted to a finish.

Detroit dominated early, putting eight shots on goal in the first seven minutes, but Grubauer made several tough saves.

The Red Wings were more successful with the man advantage, taking the lead at 9:19 when Viktor Arvidsson tapped the puck across the line after Grubauer didn't cleanly handle Lucas Raymond's shot. Arvidsson has power-play goals in each of Detroit's last three games.

Seattle was being outshot 16-3 before Berkly Catton took a pass from Kaapo Kakko, drove to the net and put a backhander over Gibson's pad.

Detroit defenseman William Wallinder made it 2-1 at 4:00 of the second with his first NHL goal, but the Kraken answered with three goals on their next four shots to take a two-goal lead.

Gaudreau got the first and third goals, both off passes from Ryan Winterton. Mackie Samoskevich scored the middle goal at 6:59 after Wallinder's turnover.

Myers, who had the secondary assist on both Gaudreau goals, made it 5-2 at 5:55 left — 12 seconds after coming out of the penalty box. Red Wings coach Todd McLellan pulled John Gibson and gave Daniil Tarasov his Detroit debut.

Vince Dunn extended the lead to 6-2 with 8:07 left in the in the third, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play, but Michael Brandsegg-Nygard became the second Red Wing to get his first NHL goal to make it 6-3.

Kraken: At Washington on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Saturday night.

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