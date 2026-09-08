Kody Clemens homers as Minnesota Twins beat slumping Detroit Tigers

Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning against his former team, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota had lost four of five, while the Tigers are 6-18 since Aug. 14. Detroit needs a win in Wednesday's series finale to avoid its eighth straight losing series.

Dean Kremer (3-5) won for the first time since Aug. 10, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk in five innings. Yoendrys Gómez pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 22 chances.

Drew Anderson (4-6) took the loss in his second straight start against the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Twins (69-76) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Brooks Lee doubled, took third on a pair of walks and scored on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly.

Detroit (66-79) didn't score until the fifth, when Zach McKinstry singled and scored on Kevin McGonigle's second home run in as many days. McGonigle needs one run to become the fourth rookie to accumulate 15 homers, 25 doubles, 85 walks and 90 runs, joining Bob Johnson (1933), Ted Williams (1939) and Ben Grieve (1998).

Clemen made it 3-2 with his homer, his fourth this season against the Tigers.

The Tigers blew a prime scoring chance in the seventh. Ben Malgeri led off by drawing a walk from A.J. Minter, stole second and took third when Ryan Jeffers' throw sailed into center field. Max Clark grounded out, and Andrew Morris came in to strike out Hao-Yu Lee before McKinstry lined out to left.

Gleyber Torres singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

The teams finish their three-game series on Wednesday, with Detroit RHP Keider Montero (9-8, 3.52 ERA) facing RHP Zebby Matthews (9-9, 4.69).