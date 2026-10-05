Kitchen fire damages Ann Arbor noodle restaurant, firefighters say

A kitchen fire at a restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan, resulted in about $150,000 in damages, the fire department said.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said it was called to the fire scene at Tomukun Noodle Bar on East Liberty Street at about 2:52 a.m. on Saturday. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof of the building and, more specifically, from the kitchen hood exhaust system.

"Due to quick work by firefighters, fire damage was limited to the single restaurant. However, smoke and water spread to both the Lab Cafe and Tomukun Korean BBQ, which will be closed until evaluated by the Washtenaw County Health Dept.," the fire department said.

The fire appears to have originated from a trash can, firefighters said.

The building damage and losses are estimated at around $150,000. The fire department said its efforts helped save about $1.75 million in building structure and contents.

Tomukun Noodle Bar's website said the eatery opened in 2010, featuring Korean and Southeast Asian home cooking. Tomukun Korean BBQ opened next door in 2014.