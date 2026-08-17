Kirk Gibson Golf Classic welcomes golfers, visitors to 2026 charity event

Golfers, athletes and supporters gathered Monday in Rochester Hills for the 10th Annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic, celebrating a decade of fundraising that has helped transform Parkinson's disease support in Michigan.

Over the last 10 years, the outing has raised more than $2.4 million for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's, helping fund programs, services and the opening of the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness.

For Kirk Gibson's son, Cam, seeing the Foundation grow from an idea into a thriving organization has been remarkable.

"It's really crazy to see the dream we had come true, and you get to witness it every single day," Gibson said.

The Foundation was created after the former Detroit Tigers star and manager was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. Cam Gibson said his father approached the diagnosis the same way he approached baseball.

"Knowing him the way that I know him, he was not going to just take it easy. He was going to get after it as hard as he possibly can," Gibson said. "He's done just that, and honestly, then some."

What started with a small team and a focus on the Foundation's "Movement Matters" philosophy has grown into a wellness center that now serves more than 1,000 members and offers more than 170 classes each week.

For people like Harry Neuman, who has been living with Parkinson's disease for 20 years, the center has offered more than exercise programs.

Neuman said the community he's found through the center has changed his life.

"I've made friends with dozens of people there," Neuman said.

He acknowledged that for years, living with Parkinson's often felt like a private battle.

"I know that there are other people like me that don't want to talk about it," Neuman said. "Facing Parkinson's, it was easy 20 years ago. I had a very mild case until the last five years."

As his symptoms progressed, Neuman said the disease became more difficult to manage, but support from his family and the connections he's made through the center have helped him continue moving forward.

"I've got a lovely wife and loving children as well. They helped me through," he said.

Neuman was honored during Monday's event, drawing praise from attendees who described him as an inspiration.

Among them was Mia Hutchinson, sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who performed the national anthem before the outing began.

Hutchinson said the stories shared at the event underscore why community support matters.

"I think for everyone here, Harry and Kirk and everyone, they're the why, right?" Hutchinson said.

Organizers say the annual golf outing remains the Foundation's signature fundraiser, bringing together supporters from across Michigan who share a common goal: improving the lives of people living with Parkinson's disease.

Ten years after the first tournament, that mission continues to grow, offering hope, resources and a sense of belonging to families navigating the disease every day.