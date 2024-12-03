Kendrick Lamar brings Grand National Tour to Detroit's Ford Field

Detroit police investigating reports of children sleeping outside on porch and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar is bringing his Grand National Tour to Detroit's Ford Field in June 2025.

The 17-time Grammy Award-winner will perform at the home of the Detroit Lions on June 10. Artist SZA will open all shows on the tour.

A presale begins Wednesday, and the general public can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Lamar kicks off his Grand National Tour in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium on April 19 and wraps up in Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium on June 18. In all, Lamar will perform 21 stadium shows during the tour.

The Compton-born rapper has been in a highly publicized feud with fellow rapper Drake for the better part of the year, highlighted by the May release of his diss track, "Not Like Us," which topped the Billboard charts and is nominated for five Grammys.

On Nov. 22, Lamar released his sixth studio album, "GNX," an homage to the 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental. It's his first album since 2022's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Lamar's Detroit show is the fourth show announced for Ford Field's 2025 concert schedule. In November, rapper Post Malone announced that he's bringing his Big Ass Stadium Tour" to Ford Field on May 18. Malone is joined alongside fellow rapper and country singer Jelly Roll. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are also teaming up for a show at Ford Field on March 29, and Australian rock band AC/DC will perform on April 30.

Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.