Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Ford Field in March 2025

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Ford Field in March 2025

(CBS DETROIT) - Two legendary names in music will headline a concert at Ford Field in March 2025.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are teaming up for a show at the home of the Detroit Lions on Saturday, March 29. The concert was announced during a press conference Thursday at Ford Field.

The March concert marks Joel's first Michigan show since playing at Comerica Park in July 2022, while Nicks performed at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids earlier this week and at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last November.

While this is Joel's first concert at Ford Field, the 75-year-old previously played at the Lions' old home at the Pontiac Silverdome alongside Elton John in August 1994.

"We are thrilled to host such a blockbuster show at Ford Field," said executive director of bowl game and events, Brad Michaels. "Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks headlining in Detroit only adds to the legacy of our stadium as a world class entertainment destination and we are proud to host these two icons of the music industry."

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at all Ticketmaster outlets. A presale for Citi card members runs Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.