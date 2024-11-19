Post Malone, Jelly Roll bringing stadium concert tour to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) — Rapper Post Malone is returning to Detroit and bringing his "Big Ass Stadium Tour" to Ford Field in May 2025.

The nine-time Grammy-nominated artist announced a 25-city tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop at Ford Field on May 18. Fellow rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will open the show. Special guest Sierra Ferrell will also perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Nov. 26. A special artist pre-sale is at 9 a.m. Friday.

The three-month tour kicks off April 29 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and wraps up July 1 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The May date is the second big stadium show announced for Ford Field in 2025. In September, it was announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are teaming up for a show at the home of the Detroit Lions on March 29.

Malone was recently nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for "Best Country Album" for his sixth studio album and first country album, "F-1 Trillion." The album, which includes the smash hit "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums. Other country artists featured on the album include Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Malone is best known for topping the charts with songs like "Rockstar," "Psycho," "Sunflower" and "Circles."

Jelly Roll was nominated for the 2024 Grammy for "Best New Artist" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." He released his 10th studio album, "Beautifully Broken," in October."

Malone has made several stops in Metro Detroit, including his most recent performance at Pine Knob during the summer of 2023.