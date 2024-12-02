AC/DC bringing stadium concert tour to Detroit's Ford Field in 2025

(CBS DETROIT) — AC/DC is returning to Detroit for the first time in nearly a decade when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers rock Ford Field all night long on April 30 as part of their "Power Up Tour."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at noon on AC/DC's website. The Pretty Reckless will also perform as special guests.

The 13-city North American tour kicks off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 10 and wraps up at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on May 28. Other stops include Dallas, Las Vegas, Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Nashville and Chicago.

AC/DC last played at Ford Field in September 2015 as part of its "Rock or Bust World Tour." The group also performed at the Palace of Auburn Hills in September 2016, with Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose filling in for vocalist Brian Johnson, who departed the band because of hearing issues.

Johnson returned to the lineup in 2018 and will be joined on tour alongside lead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney tour in place of Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, respectively.

AC/DC released its 17th studio album, "Power Up," in November 2020. The album was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022. The Australian rock band has sold more than 200 million albums since forming in 1973.

The rock legends' Ford Field date is the third major tour coming to the home of the Detroit Lions in 2025. In November, rapper Post Malone announced that he's bringing his Big Ass Stadium Tour" to Ford Field on May 18. Malone is joined alongside fellow rapper and country singer Jelly Roll and special guest Sierra Ferrell. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are also teaming up for a show at Ford Field on March 29.