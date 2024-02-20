2 suspects in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder, prosecutors announce

Kansas City shooting shatters another American moment Gunfire at Super Bowl celebration shatters another American moment 02:29

Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting near Union Station shortly after the rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters that one of the suspects had an argument with another person and the argument escalated to the suspect drawing a handgun.

Others pulled out their guns, including the other suspect charged, Baker said. The other suspect was the one who allegedly shot and killed the fatal victim, identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.