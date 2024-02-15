2 juveniles detained in deadly Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, police chief says

Chiefs parade shooting: What we know Shooting after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves one dead 04:07

Two of the three people detained in the wake of the deadly shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win are juveniles, authorities said Thursday. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said no charges have been filed yet and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"We are working to determine the involvement of others," Graves said.

The chief said that the preliminary findings from the investigation found that the shooting doesn't have any connection to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. Instead, the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between several people, she said.

At least one person was killed and multiple people, including young children and teens, were wounded in the shooting near Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, officials said.

The woman who died in the shooting has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, a local radio host.

"We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many," Graves said. "To her friends and family, we are with you, and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder."

Three people in total were detained but authorities haven't identified them.

At least 22 other people were wounded in the shooting, Graves said. Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said eight were in critical condition, seven in serious condition and six had minor injuries.

Graves said Thursday that the people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, and half of the victims were under the age of 16.

Three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, including one suspect was arrested after being chased by police shortly after the shots were fired, Graves said Wednesday. Several firearms has been recovered, Graves said.