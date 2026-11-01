1 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Davison Freeway in Detroit

A juvenile is dead and five other people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Davison Freeway in Detroit late Saturday, the Michigan State Police said.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on the freeway when it rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended lost control, causing it to strike a third vehicle.

The juvenile, whose age has yet to be disclosed by officials, was ejected from the Impala during the crash, the state law enforcement agency said. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Officials said five other people inside the Chevrolet were also taken to the medical facility with injuries "ranging from minor to critical."

The Impala's driver was under arrest at the hospital on Sunday morning, according to the agency.

Investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash.