Ethan Crumbley requests for life without parole sentence to be dismissed

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley is trying to get his life without parole sentence dismissed, according to recent court documents filed by his attorneys.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in connection to fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and has requested for the life without parole sentence to be dismissed in a motion to the court.

He was 15 years old at the time of the shooting that took the life of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling.

In addition, the court filings show Crumbley is also requesting that witnesses of the shooting be prohibited from testifying, claiming that it wouldn't be relevant to the Miller hearing.

He also asked to wear street clothes to the hearing.

Crumbley's next hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, but has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.

READ MORE: