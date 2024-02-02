Jennifer Crumbley says she wishes son would have "killed us instead" during her trial in Oxford School shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, testified in her involuntary manslaughter trial for the first time on Thursday.

The mother testified about how, looking back, she wouldn't have done anything differently as a parent but wishes her son had acted differently, referring to his actions in the Oxford High School shooting where he killed four students and injured seven others.

"I wish he would have killed us instead," Jennifer Crumbley said.

She also testified that she never thought her son would put other people in danger.

"As a parent, you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers," Jennifer Crumbley said. "You never would think you would have to protect your child from harming somebody else. That's what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach, was that my child harmed and killed people."

Jennifer Crumbley places blame for gun on husband

During her testimony, Jennifer Crumbley said that her husband was in charge of storing the gun that was used on the day of the shooting.

She testified that her husband was in charge of storing the gun because she did not feel comfortable doing that.

Jennifer Crumbley testified the gun had been secured, but she didn't know where the key to the cable lock was stored.

In addition, the mother testified that she didn't think her son knew where the key was kept either.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues Friday

Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues Friday and began with a discussion about whether the mother waived her privilege.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said that because Jennifer Crumbley testified that she was waiting to turn herself in based on advice from her attorney, Shannon Smith, then privilege would be waived, and the court should be able to see the messages exchanged between Smith and Jennifer Crumbley.

Smith said that she didn't know Jennifer Crumbley would say this, and requested that it be struck from the record.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said that was not going to happen.

Matthews reviewed the text messages to see if they are relevant, and gave copies to the prosecution to review.