Man injured after Jeep strikes wood chipper being towed by truck in Livingston County

A 41-year-old man is injured after a Jeep crashed into a wood chipper being towed by a truck in Brighton Township, Michigan, on Friday morning, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man was driving a 2010 Jeep Cherokee east on Interstate 96, east of Grand River Avenue, at a high speed when the vehicle hydroplaned. According to officials, the SUV hit the wood chipper after the man lost control of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the wood chipper was being towed by a 2015 Ford Super Duty Truck and that the impact of the crash caused it to rotate.

During the rotation, the 41-year-old Pontiac, Michigan, man, who was a passenger in the Ford, was ejected from the vehicle, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to the sheriff's office, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

Neither the man driving the Jeep nor the truck driver was injured, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, which is still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.