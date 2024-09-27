Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance returns to Metro Detroit next week

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Metro Detroit next week.

Vance will speak at Visioneering, located at 2055 Taylor Rd., in Auburn Hills, on Wednesday, Oct. 2. This marks Vance's second visit to Michigan over the last two weeks. The Ohio senator spoke at the Northwestern Michigan Fair in Traverse City on Wednesday.

"Michiganders know the value of products Made in America," a release from the Trump-Vance campaign said. "Michigan built the auto industry with American companies, American products, and American workers. Whether it's Michigan made cars or supporting local small businesses, Michiganders value American made goods."

Vance's Michigan visit will be the day after his debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. The Minnesota governor will attend Saturday's Michigan vs. Minnesota football game at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Walz will meet with campaign organizers, Michigan leaders and student voters in an event on Saturday morning before attending the afternoon game.

"The Governor's visit builds on the Harris-Walz campaign's historic investment in youth outreach," a campaign release said. "Governor Walz, who spent years as a public school teacher and coach, knows the critical role young voters will play in the election."

Former President Donald Trump wrapped up his 10th visit to Michigan during this election cycle on Friday with a campaign event in Walker and a town hall in Warren.

Doors for Vance's Auburn Hills event open at 11:30 a.m., with Vance set to take the stage at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must register to attend.

Vance and Walz will square off in the only planned vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The debate is hosted by CBS News and will be streamed on CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and Paramount+, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Pre-debate coverage begins on CBS News 24/7 at 4 p.m. ET.