Tim Walz to attend Michigan-Minnesota football game in Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) - Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will attend Saturday's Michigan vs. Minnesota football game at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Walz will meet with campaign organizers, Michigan leaders and student voters in an event on Saturday morning before attending the afternoon game. The Harris-Walz campaign says Walz will "speak with students about the power of their vote and the importance of registering to vote ahead of the November election."

The Ann Arbor trip marks the governor's second solo trip to the Mitten State since accepting the vice presidential nomination. Walz previously made campaign stops in Grand Rapids and Lansing earlier in September as part of running mate and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' ongoing battleground state tour.

"The Governor's visit builds on the Harris-Walz campaign's historic investment in youth outreach," a campaign release said. "Governor Walz, who spent years as a public school teacher and coach, knows the critical role young voters will play in the election."

Walz will square off against Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance in the only planned vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The debate is hosted by CBS News and will be streamed on CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and Paramount+, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Pre-debate coverage begins on CBS News 24/7 at 4 p.m. ET.

No. 11 Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) takes on Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) for the Little Brown Jug at noon Saturday. The Wolverines have won four straight in the series, which dates back to 1892 and ranks as one of the oldest in college football.