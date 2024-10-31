Lions QB Jared Goff named NFC Offense Player of the Month for October

(CBS DETROIT) - As Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff continues to state his case for MVP consideration, he's now being recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In October, the 30-year-old completed 80% of his passes and threw just 13 incompletions (52-of-65 passing) for 680 yards and eight touchdowns to record a 149.8 rating.

In Detroit's 42-29 win over Seattle on Sept. 30, Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two scores. Goff was close to perfect again when he went 22-of-25 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over the Vikings on Oct. 20.

For the year, Goff has completed 140-of-189 passing for 1,695 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Goff is the second Lion to take home NFC Player of the Month honors this season. In September, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

In May, Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Lions. The extension made Goff the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The first-overall draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff started his career with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Lions in 2021. A year ago, he finished second in the league in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in touchdowns (30).

Goff and the Lions currently sit atop the NFC standings at 6-1 and face their rivals the Green Bay Packers (6-2) Sunday in an NFC North showdown. Kickoff from Green Bay is set for 4:25 p.m.