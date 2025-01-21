Detroit Zoo announces closing for Tuesday in response to cold

The Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center both will be closed to visitors Tuesday "due to forecasted temperatures and to ensure the safety of our guests, staff and the animals in our care."

"Stay warm and we will see you soon!" the social media post read.

This is among the weather-related announcements made in response to the extreme weather. Hundreds of schools across the region are closed Tuesday, some into Wednesday, as a result of the brutal cold. Some local government offices also will be closed Tuesday. Those announcements are:

Dearborn Heights City Hall will be closed Tuesday because of the extreme cold.

will be closed Tuesday because of the extreme cold. Washtenaw County has announced that its county government sites will be closed Tuesday for non-essential offices and services. Public meetings that were scheduled for Tuesday also are canceled. Non-essential operations are expected to resume Wednesday.

In the meantime, a number of warming centers are open in the Metro Detroit area to allow area residents a place to temporarily seek shelter.