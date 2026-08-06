Jahmyr Gibbs agrees to 3-year extension, returns to the field for Lions training camp

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions have reportedly reached a three-year, $67.5 million deal, making him the highest-paid running back. This comes as Gibbs returned to the field on Thursday for the first time since Detroit Lions training camp began a week ago.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report on the new extension, which could be worth up to $75.75 million, with $51.5 million guaranteed. The Lions have not yet commented on the deal, but they seemingly confirmed that Gibbs was back on the field.

The Pro Bowl running back participated in the early walk-through session and team stretching period before moving to the sideline to work with trainers. Gibbs did not speak to the media when walking off the field after practice, but he held his right arm high and gave a thumbs-up when asked if a deal was close.

"He's one of our best players. We always want him out there, but I know he's going to be ready when the moment comes,'' offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said before practice and the deal. "I'm not concerned about it.''

Gibbs, entering his fourth season, has been at camp participating in meetings, but Thursday was his first day on the field. He rushed for 1,223 yards with 13 touchdowns and had 77 receptions for 616 yards and five scores in 2025.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, who called Gibbs a fantastic human being, said his return makes his job tougher.

"For me, when I saw him back out there I was like, 'Gosh, now I have to go one-on-one against him in routes,'" Campbell said. "But it's good to have Jah back. You know what he is, you know what he does for the team, he's electric.''