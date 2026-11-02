Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell remains hospitalized with a neck injury

Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell remained hospitalized Monday for evaluation and monitoring of a neck injury, the team said.

Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

"Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital," the Lions said in a statement Monday. "Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family, we will not share further information at this time."

Campbell was face down on the turf and not moving after hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for his third tackle of the game. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto the cart to a round of applause. Detroit's entire team and most of the coaching staff surrounded the cart.

"I know that there was a release that we put out, and it's positive," Lions coach Dan Campbell said while speaking with the media on Monday. "So your prayers are working. Please continue to do that. We'll leave it at that. So just continue to pray for him, but it is positive news on Jack."

The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with the 18th overall pick in 2023. Last season, Campbell was an All-Pro selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Lions signed Campbell last May to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.